Drug dealer walks free from court after promising judge he has turned over a new leaf

Aqeel Hussain, of Walsall, sold cannabis to fund his cocaine habit but his enterprise was stopped after being raided by police in 2019.

Due to the backlog of cases in the court system Hussain was only sentenced on Monday and told the court he has since turned his life around and stepped away from criminality.

In November 2019 officers found two and a half kilos of cannabis in his flat, worth over £7,500, and 16 wraps of cocaine worth £290 in his bedside table.

Hussain's flat had drugs throughout, either bagged up ready to be sold, 12 mobile phones and scales and £320 cash. When first quizzed by detectives Hussain denied any knowledge of the drugs blaming his flatmate, however, after being presented with the evidence he changed his plea to guilty to four counts of possessing cocaine and possessing with intent to supply cannabis.