£5.5 million scheme underway to create three new hospital operating theatres

A £5.5 million scheme will see three new and larger operating theatres built at Walsall Manor Hospital, complete with a 10-bedded recovery area and two designated paediatric bays.

The new recovery area will replace the current six-bedded recovery area and one of the new theatres will have laser capability and state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, along with a new air handling unit for the area.

Two of the new theatres will also be fitted with laminar airflow systems, ventilation systems that keep a consistent flow of clean air through a room.

Sian Webley, divisional director of operations – a division of surgery at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We haven't been able to use two theatres because of ventilation capability.

"This has meant the current size of our theatres and limited our service.

"To be able to create three new, larger theatres, expand the recovery area and house a large storeroom will result in a better experience for our patients. We will be able to increase our activity levels which will improve waiting times for patients who need elective surgery."

The project is being funded through a combination of Targeted Investment Funding from NHS England, the public sector decarbonisation programme and the local capital programme.

Sian added: "This exciting refurbishment is due to be completed next Spring and we have ensured we are able to maintain surgery throughout this time both through using appropriate locations through the hospital as well as being supported by the elective hub at Cannock."

The revenue for the scheme has been provided by the Elective Recovery Fund which continued to support NHS Trust's efforts around elective recovery.