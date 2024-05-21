Burst main in Walsall sends water streaming down pavements and affects residents' supply
Residents experienced low water pressure and water was seen streaming along pavements after a main burst in Walsall.
South Staffs Water warned residents in the Park Hall area of Walsall that a water main had burst, with water seen running along pavements and onto roads in the area on Tuesday morning.
The water supplier said that customers in the WS5 3 postcode area might experience low pressure or no water supply at all while engineers work to repair the damage.
A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We are aware of a burst main on Park Hall in Walsall which is affecting properties in the WS5 3 areas.
"Customers may experience low pressure or no water whilst our team carry out repairs.
"For more information on your water supply, please visit our website at bit.ly/3UNgXzb."