Burst main in Walsall sends water streaming down pavements and affects residents' supply

South Staffs Water warned residents in the Park Hall area of Walsall that a water main had burst, with water seen running along pavements and onto roads in the area on Tuesday morning.

The water supplier said that customers in the WS5 3 postcode area might experience low pressure or no water supply at all while engineers work to repair the damage.

Water could be seen flowing along the pavement where the pipe burst. Photo: South Staffs Water

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "We are aware of a burst main on Park Hall in Walsall which is affecting properties in the WS5 3 areas.

The burst pipe caused houses around the Park Hall area to have low pressure or no water. Photo: South Staffs Water

"Customers may experience low pressure or no water whilst our team carry out repairs.

"For more information on your water supply, please visit our website at bit.ly/3UNgXzb."