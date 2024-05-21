Abrar Chaudhary, 36, from Walsall, finally faced justice after missing 13 court dates giving various reasons ranging from having Covid to having a nosebleed.

Found guilty in his absence of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, Chaudhary was finally sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard Chaudhary used an unknown weapon to beat to death four-month-old kitten Tiggy in August 2019 and battered her brother, four-month-old Rascas, within an inch of his life.

A post-mortem exam on Tiggy found multiple wounds, including the blunt force trauma injury of the kitten's skull which killed her, as well as evidence of prolonged attacks over the previous weeks. Rascas' injuries included his eye socket being smashed and similar historic wounds to Tiggy.

Chaudhaury's frantic girlfriend tried to gain entry to the bedroom but the kitten killer tried to prevent her seeing Tiggy's dead body and "sheets covered with blood".

When quizzed by police the next day Chaudhary, who turned up to court in a black body warmer, said the injuries had been caused by him playing a game with the kittens which ended with Tiggy accidentally dying. Later, he told the probation service the kittens' wounds were caused by 'a TV falling on them'.