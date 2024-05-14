Couple charged with burglary and theft following house break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said that officers had arrested Nicky Garbett and Jenna Jones on Monday and charged them with burglary and theft following an incident at a house in Rushall on Sunday.

Garbett, aged 47, and Jones, aged 32, were remanded and appeared before magistrates on Tuesday,

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a man and a woman with burglary and theft after a home in Walsall was broken into and money stolen.

"Nicky Garbett, aged 47 and 32-year-old Jenna Jones, both from Walsall, were due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court for a first hearing today (Tues).

"Both have been charged with burglary and theft following a burglary at a home in Rushall on Sunday afternoon.

"They were charged (Mon) and remanded to appear in front of the magistrates."