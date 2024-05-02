Watch: Very lucky pawr-tet of kittens survives huge Walsall flood to be reunited with their mother

The kittens were inside a box in the shed of a house on Broadway North on Walsall on Sunday night when a burst water main on the nearby Crescent sent torrents of water rushing through the back and front gardens of houses.

Hundreds of gallons of water poured through, reaching up to knee height in some cases and causing damage to homes as water flowed in, cracked floor tiles and sent utilities falling.

One of the kittens sadly died, but the other four are safe and sound

Five kittens in total had been born in the shed over the weekend to a family pet, Coco.

The shed was hit by a lot of water, creating large pools at the bottom of the shed - but home-owner Ahvais Ali said the five felines had been in a higher place, so had avoided being washed away or drowned by the water.