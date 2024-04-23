Man and woman arrested on suspicion of burglary in Walsall town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to Walsall town centre on Monday afternoon after the pair, wanted for burglary and other offences, were spotted by business security.

The officers caught up with and arrested the two.

A spokesman for St Matthews Police said: "A male and female combination crime team who were wanted for burglary and other offences were today spotted in Walsall town centre by business security and reported.

"Both were arrested and locked up by Team 1 Officers."