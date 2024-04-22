Traffic diverted following 'incident'

Emergency services are on the scene of Lancaster Avenue, Lazy Hill Road, Aldridge, with the incident being reported at around 12.22pm on Monday afternoon.

Due to the incident, the National Express West Midlands services 937 will be using Northgate in both directions.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Lancaster Avenue/Lazy Hill Road, Aldridge.

"Service 937 will be using Northgate in both directions. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.