Police team catch alleged shoplifter in Walsall - and warn her accomplice he is next
St Matthew's Police team in Walsall have told an alleged shoplifter who escaped their clutches they are on his trail.
By Adam Smith
A man and a woman allegedly targeted a shop in Walsall today but officers were on hand to confront them. After arresting the woman they found out she was wanted in connection with a serious assault.
St Matthews Police team warned the male thief on social media they knew who he was and were confident of arresting him.
The team tweeted: "Officers from Team 1 have arrested a female for shoplifting. After checks she was wanted for a serious assault. A male involved in the shop theft is still outstanding, but will be found. #weknowwhoyouare #lockedup."