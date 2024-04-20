Police team catch alleged shoplifter in Walsall - and warn her accomplice he is next

A man and a woman allegedly targeted a shop in Walsall today but officers were on hand to confront them. After arresting the woman they found out she was wanted in connection with a serious assault.

St Matthews Police team warned the male thief on social media they knew who he was and were confident of arresting him.

The team tweeted: "Officers from Team 1 have arrested a female for shoplifting. After checks she was wanted for a serious assault. A male involved in the shop theft is still outstanding, but will be found. #weknowwhoyouare #lockedup."