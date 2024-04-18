Walsall public transport chaos with trains and buses being delayed and diverted due to incidents

Anti-social behaviour around Willenhall has hit buses this evening with the number 37 being diverted away from the problem area.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Service Disruption. Due to an antisocial behaviour on Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Willenhall. 37 will be diverting in both directions via: Wolverhampton Road West and Churchill Road.

"No service along Queen Elizabeth Avenue. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

Whereas train passengers at Bescot Stadium face delays as emergency services deal with "an incident".

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "Emergency services dealing with an incident at Bescot Stadium

"Due to emergency services dealing with an incident services through Bescot stadium maybe delayed or cancelled. To find your next available service click here: https://orlo.uk/0hXw9