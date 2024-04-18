Man charged after police stop vehicle in Walsall and find knife in footwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers brought the vehicle to a halt on Ablewell Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Upon looking inside, they found a knife in the passenger footwell.

Kevin Griffiths, aged 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a knife and failing to attend a mandatory drug test.

He has been granted bail and is set to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 16 for a first hearing.