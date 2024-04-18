Express & Star
Man charged after police stop vehicle in Walsall and find knife in footwell

A man has been charged with possession of a knife after police stopped a vehicle in Walsall and found a blade in the footwell.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers brought the vehicle to a halt on Ablewell Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Upon looking inside, they found a knife in the passenger footwell.

Kevin Griffiths, aged 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a knife and failing to attend a mandatory drug test.

He has been granted bail and is set to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 16 for a first hearing.

