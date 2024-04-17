Watch: Suspected van thieves caught in the act on hidden camera in van

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hapless trio were caught on camera inside the Vauxhall Combo, which had been taken from a home on Copper Works Way in Walsall.

Unknown to the trio, a secret camera hidden in the cab recorded them as they sped away from the owner’s driveway.

This one man was seen pulling down his mask once in the vehicle

West Midlands Police released the 22-second clip of the three men after the theft on January 8.

The van was eventually found damaged nearby.

The men, who had taken the precaution of wearing masks to disguise their faces during the raid, took them off as they drove away.

A police spokesperson said: “One man is already showing his face before the driver pulls down his mask.

“Then a third man comes into view and shows his features too.”

Anyone who knows who the thieves are can call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/41061/24.

This driver was seen taking the vehicle before quickly making an escape

This maybe raider didn't use a mask for the raid

