Tributes paid to 'gentleman' and 'family man' who was a former Mayor of Walsall

Gary Clarke served as a councillor in Walsall for 25 years, before stepping down in May 2023.

He was a member of the Conservative Party and represented Hatherton Rushall from 1998 to 2004, Streetly from 2004 to 2014, and Aldridge North and Walsall Wood until May 2023.

During his time as a councillor, he served on a number of committees including scrutiny, regulatory and employment appeals, and licensing and taxi licensing.

Outside bodies included the West Midlands Combined Authority transport delivery committee, Roger Hinton’s Charity and the Bus Lane Adjudication Service joint committee.

He served as Mayor of Walsall in the 2010/11 municipal year, and the borough flag which flies outside the council house, was lowered as a sign of respect following the news of his death.

Councillor Chris Towe, the current Mayor of Walsall, made a formal announcement about his death at a council meeting on Monday, which was followed by tributes from elected members and a minute’s silence.

Councillor Towe said: “It is with deep regret that I heard of the death of former Councillor Gary Clarke.

"Gary had a long record of public service, and he is remembered for his work on the transport portfolio in particular.

"He was a gentleman, a family man, and very proud of his time as mayor.

“I would like to place it on record the council’s appreciation of his services to the borough over a period of many years, and express our condolences to his family at this sad time. He will be missed.”