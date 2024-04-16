Vacant block of Walsall flats to be sold at auction with guide price of more than £910k

Jervis Court, located on Dog Kennel Lane, will have a guide price of more than £910,000 in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 16.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, explained that the block of flats needed renovation and may be suitable for redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

Mr Bassi said: “This is a substantial block of 39 flats, 21 of which are one-bedroom flats and 18 studio flats.

“Each one-bedroomed flat includes a hall, living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, while the studio flats have a hall, kitchen, living room-come-bedroom and bathroom.

“This five-storey block is situated within a mixed-use area of commercial and residential units, with local shops and services within walking distance."

The communal entrance on the ground floor at Jervis Court opens into a communal hall, with access to a communal laundry room, plus four one-bedroomed flats and three studio flats.

The first, second and third floors all have a communal landing, four one-bedroomed flats and four studio flats, with a communal landing, five one-bedroomed flats and three studio flats on the fifth floor.

Mr Bassi added: “The flats benefit from an intercom door entry system, a lift to each floor and double glazing, with plenty of off-road parking and a communal garden outside.

“This property is vacant but needs renovation, and may be suitable for redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.”

The auction will start at 9am.