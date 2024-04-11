Police issue update after man left fighting for life and another two hurt following major Walsall crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have launched an appeal for information following a serious road traffic collision in Blue Lane West, Walsall, at around 12am on Thursday.

Emergency services rushed to the of the crash outside of Walsall Fire Station, finding two vehicles, a black Audi and a white BMW, which had both been involved in the serious crash.

Following the incident, a man, the driver of the first car, was left fighting for his life after being found to have sustained serious injuries that are thought the be life-threatening.

Another man, the passenger of the first car, was treated for injuries not thought to be serious.

The road will remain closed for the rest of the day.

A woman, the driver of the second car, has also been transported to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed while police continue their investigations.

Two vehicles have been left with extensive damage following the collision outside of Walsall fire station

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "At around 12.30am, two cars were involved in the collision in Blue Lane West, Walsall, where a man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries thought to be life-threatening.

"A woman was also taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The road remains closed as we investigate the details."

A black Audi could also been involved in the crash that left two people with serious injuries, leaving one fighting for their life

Police are now investigating the incident, launching an appeal for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them by calling 101, quoting log 89 of 11 April.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officers and a Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the incident, finding the three patients before transporting them to hospital.

Three people have been injured

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Blue Lane West in Walsall at around 12.30am and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision. The driver of the first car, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

The passenger of the same car, also a man, was treated for injuries not thought to be serious and conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital. The driver of the second car, a woman, has suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital for further treatment."

In pictures, taken by the Express and Star, the carnage from the scene can be seen, with glass, debris and vehicle parts being scattered across the road from both of the vehicles.

A white BMW could be seen involved in the crash, receiving extensive damage to the side of the vehicle

Road users took to Facebook following the incident to share their concern for the drivers.

One Facebook user said: "Three police cars just sped me on the green lane.

"They're probably on their way to find the other car now, someone was being cut out of the back seat when I walked past."

Another Facebook user added: "I literally heard a huge bang!"