Apartments planned on church grounds in Walsall to help fulfil 'urgent need'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicant Amrik Gill wants to erect a new three-storey block featuring nine one-bedroom flats at St John’s Vicarage, in Vicarage Street, Pleck.

If the plans are approved, the new development would be built on the Vicarage grounds which are used by St John’s Church.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal next month.

In the application, Cerda Planning Ltd said: “The development is for a three-storey building with a pitched roof and dormer windows to provide residential accommodation.

“On the ground floor the development proposes three one-bedroom flats, accessible from a shared hall each having a separate bedroom, shower room/toilet and a kitchen/dining/living room. This arrangement is repeated on the 1st and 2nd floors.

“The application site is within the grounds of the Vicarage which is used in connection with St Johns Church and was the former location of a much older church building.

“It is recognised by the Government that there is an urgent need to increase the rate of house building in England and make housing supply more responsive to changes and demand.

“The scheme maximises the potential of the site, restores the physical appearance of an important frontage with a landmark building and provides accommodation which has good access to public transport, shops, the town centre and which can deliver a safe and high-quality living environment for occupants.

“Planning permission will secure a contribution of housing towards the Council’s five-year housing land supply at what is a windfall site.”