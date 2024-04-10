Two men found guilty of fishing illegally

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alfred Bradford and Shane Edwards, both from Walsall, were ordered to pay penalties after admitting offences in cases heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on April 4.

Bradford, of Foster Street in Walsall, admitted two offences when fishing at Norton Mere near Tong in Staffordshire on August 15, 2023.

The 45-year-old was fined £40 for fishing without a licence and ordered to pay £135 costs and £32 surcharge.

In addition, he also pleaded guilty to leaving a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattended, which is contrary to byelaws which state an angler must be able to exercise sufficient control over equipment, and was fined an additional £40 for a total of £247.

Edwards, of Chantry Avenue in Walsall, admitted fishing without a licence at Powells Pool in Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield, on January 30, a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels.

The 36-year-old was fined £116, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £46 for a total of £297.

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, said: “We hope these penalties will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws for angling in England.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and these anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.

“Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish, with a one-day licence costing from just £7.10, and an annual licence costing from £35.80, with concessions available.

Licences are available from gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust.

Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

