Police issue update after boy, 14, seriously injured in Walsall suspected robbery attempt

A 14-year-old boy suffered injuries to his leg after a motorbike was rammed into another on Dorsett Road, Darlaston, near to the Wednesbury border, at around 2pm on March 26.

In the days that followed, West Midlands Police issued an image of two people riding a motorbike who officers want to speak to in connection to the incident, which is being treated as a case of assault with intention to rob.

Do you recognise these people?

Police say one of the people pictured is believed to have been holding a hammer.

On Friday, officers confirmed their enquiries were ongoing and urged witnesses or those with information to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/354406/24.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.