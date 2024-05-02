Boys, 12, searched online for news articles about machete murder, court told

Two 12-year-old boys accused of murdering a man with a machete had screenshots of knives on their phones and searched online for news articles about the attack, a court has heard.

The defendants, who cannot be named due to their age, are on trial at Nottingham Crown Court after denying murder and blaming each other for the death of Shawn Seesahai, 19, in Wolverhampton on November 13 last year.

Jurors were told that one boy’s phone showed he had searched for news articles about the murder the day after it happened and had screenshots of knives like the one used in the attack.

Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

The other boy had articles about the attack on his phone as well as pictures of knives, prosecution KC Michelle Heeley said.