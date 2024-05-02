Voters up bright and early to have their say in Black Country and Staffordshire local elections
People across the Black Country and Staffordshire are heading to the polls today to vote in this year's local elections.
The doors to polling stations across the country were opened on Thursday morning as residents prepared to have their say over who should make decisions in their area.
There are seats up for grabs in each of the Black Country's councils including Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.
There will also be an election count in Wolverhampton as well as in parts of Staffordshire, including Cannock Chase Council.
The next West Midlands Mayor will also be revealed, with residents tasked with choosing between six candidates.
The police and crime commissioners for the West Midlands, West Mercia and Staffordshire are also set to be decided.
People in Wolverhampton were at the polling stations bright and early on Thursday morning, with voters seen gathering at the Excel Church in Bilston.
The votes will be counted at various times and announced on Friday.