Voters up bright and early to have their say in Black Country and Staffordshire local elections

The doors to polling stations across the country were opened on Thursday morning as residents prepared to have their say over who should make decisions in their area.

There are seats up for grabs in each of the Black Country's councils including Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

The local election counts will take place in the region on Friday

There will also be an election count in Wolverhampton as well as in parts of Staffordshire, including Cannock Chase Council.

The next West Midlands Mayor will also be revealed, with residents tasked with choosing between six candidates.

A sign reminded voters to bring ID at a polling station in Bilston

The police and crime commissioners for the West Midlands, West Mercia and Staffordshire are also set to be decided.

People in Wolverhampton were at the polling stations bright and early on Thursday morning, with voters seen gathering at the Excel Church in Bilston.

Voters were lining up to cast their votes on Thursday morning

The votes will be counted at various times and announced on Friday.