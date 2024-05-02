Local elections 2024: Estimated results times at counts across the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Seats are up for grabs on all the region's councils, as well as Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, while the next West Midlands Mayor and police and crime commissioners (PCC) will also be decided.

Unlike a general election, where ballot papers are verified and counted overnight after polls close at 10pm, council, mayoral and PCC elections are done at different times.

Some councils will be counting ballot papers through the night, but none of those in the Black Country or Staffordshire will be among that group. Local authorities up this way will be start counting on Friday morning with council results due in the afternoon.

Here is a rundown of when local results are expected.

Cannock Chase Council

Counting papers at Cannock Chase Council, where all 36 seats across 12 wards are being contested, will begin at 9am on Friday.

It's hoped all results will be known by 1pm before the count of PCC ballot papers begins at 2pm.

Dudley Council

Another council where all seats are up for grabs is Dudley.

Counting will start at 10pm and it's estimated the full result will be known by around 4.30pm

Sandwell Council

One third of seats at Sandwell Council are being contested.

After counting gets under way at 10am, all results are expected to be declared by around 4pm.

Walsall Council

One of the earliest councils that could declare is Walsall, where a third of seats are being contested.

Estimates suggest all results could be in by midday.

Wolverhampton Council

Wolverhampton Council is set to be one of the last to declare on Friday. Verification of papers is due to start at 9am with counting with the aim of counting getting under way by 1pm.

All results aren't expected to be declared until 5.30pm at the earliest, but could go on until nearer 7pm.

West Midlands Mayor

One of two counts being done on Saturday, the result of the race to be the new West Midlands Mayor is expected to be known by 4pm.

West Midlands PCC

The mayoral count will be done at the same time as the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

However, the PCC result should be announced before the mayoral contest. It's estimated the result will be known at around 2.30pm.

Staffordshire PCC

The Staffordshire PCC count is being held on Friday. It's estimated the result will be known at around 4pm.

West Mercia PCC

The result of the West Mercia PCC election is expected in the early evening on Saturday, with an estimated declaration time of around 6pm.