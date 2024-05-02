Pregnant mothers urged to protect unborns from whooping cough spread

Health chiefs say the illness also known as pertussis is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes and that cases are increasing in the Black Country boroughs.

It spreads very easily and can sometimes cause serious problems especially in babies and young children.

Mums-to-be are offered the vaccine between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy so their baby has protection from birth until they are old enough to be vaccinated at eight-weeks-old.

Walsall Council's interim pubic health director Nadia Inglis said: “We are seeing whooping cough cases on the rise and babies who are too young to start their vaccinations are at greatest risk, especially in the first few weeks of life. Whooping cough can be serious, and many are also likely to need hospital treatment.

“If you are pregnant, you can help your baby by getting vaccinated. Contact your GP or midwife to find out more and book an appointment as soon as possible. It is important to be vaccinated in every pregnancy. It is safer to have the vaccine than to risk your newborn baby catching whooping cough.”

Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board Sally Robert said: “Anyone can catch whooping cough, but the infection can be very serious in young children and babies.

“Getting vaccinated while you’re pregnant is highly effective in protecting your baby from developing whooping cough in the first few weeks of their life – ideally from 16 weeks up to 32 weeks of pregnancy. If for any reason you miss having the vaccine, you can still have it up until you go into labour.

“The immunity you get from the vaccine will pass to your baby through the placenta and provide protection for them until they are old enough to be routinely vaccinated against whooping cough at eight weeks old.

“Vaccination remains the very best protection for babies and children from becoming unwell with whooping cough. If you are pregnant and have not been vaccinated or if your child is overdue for their six-in-one combination vaccine please come forward as soon as you can.”

The whooping cough vaccine is also routinely given at eight 12 and 16 weeks in combination form to include diphtheria, hepatitis B, hib (Haemophilus influenza type b) polio, tetanus protection.

Parents of children who have missed their combination vaccinations should contact their GP surgery to catch up.