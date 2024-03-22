Wembley-bound young footballers enjoy day of training with the pros at Walsall FC

Cooper and Jordan Church of England School from Walsall were treated to a day of training at Walsall FC's training ground in Essington on Thursday as a reward for booking a place in a children's competition at the national stadium on May 18 before the League Two play-off final.

The youngsters trained on the astroturf pitch next to the training ground before meeting the players and manager Mat Sadler and having lunch with them on a day organised by the Walsall FC Foundation.

Jackson Smith offers his own support to the team ahead of their trip to Wembley

They also got to chat with Danny Johnson, who had played in the same competition as a schoolboy, representing Middlesbrough.

The team have qualified to play at Wembley as the representatives of Walsall FC in the EFL Utilita Kids Cup, which comprises of a six-a-side competition for under-11 schoolchildren and culminates in three finals across the Sky Bet EFL play-off weekend in May.