Wembley-bound young footballers enjoy day of training with the pros at Walsall FC
A group of schoolchildren from the Black Country have enjoyed a day of training with professional players ahead of their big day out at Wembley.
Cooper and Jordan Church of England School from Walsall were treated to a day of training at Walsall FC's training ground in Essington on Thursday as a reward for booking a place in a children's competition at the national stadium on May 18 before the League Two play-off final.
The youngsters trained on the astroturf pitch next to the training ground before meeting the players and manager Mat Sadler and having lunch with them on a day organised by the Walsall FC Foundation.
They also got to chat with Danny Johnson, who had played in the same competition as a schoolboy, representing Middlesbrough.
The team have qualified to play at Wembley as the representatives of Walsall FC in the EFL Utilita Kids Cup, which comprises of a six-a-side competition for under-11 schoolchildren and culminates in three finals across the Sky Bet EFL play-off weekend in May.