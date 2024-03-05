Black Country pork pie producers hit back at claim they are now least popular party food

Claims the snack is now the least favoured party food on the buffet table is getting a firm thumbs down from Black Country suppliers.

Award-winning pie factory T.C Morris Ltd in Willenhall currently shifts 2.5 million pork pies every year and says business is booming and that the survey by private chef service Yhangary - is all a bit pie in the sky.

Allan Jones managing director of family-owned T.C Morris, in Walsall Street, says: "We don't agree with the results of this survey at all. We have grown significantly in the last few years. Personally I would be very surprised if people were snubbing pork pies. That's not what the customers are telling us.

"We don't carry out any data analysis as we see natural growth and we talk to our customers. We sell 2.5m of them per year. We are very busy. Orders come from across the UK through wholesalers, supermarkets, butchers and caterers.