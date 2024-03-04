Teenager 'didn't think Bailey Atkinson attack would go as far as it did', murder trial told

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in the early hours of January 28 last year. Jurors had previously heard how he had suffered 65 different injuries to his body, including eight stab wounds, at the hands of nine teenagers in a "ferocious" attack.

During cross-examination at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, one of the teenagers, who cannot be named due to his age, said: "I wanted to hurt him", but said he didn't know how bad the attack would be.

"I just thought it would be a few bruises, I didn't think it would go as far as it did," the 17-year-old said.

Prosecutor William Hughes KC grilled the youngster about events leading up to the attack, and attack itself, as CCTV footage was shown to jurors.

When asked why he wanted to hurt Mr Atkinson, with whom the teenager said he had no issue, he said he was "not thinking straight".