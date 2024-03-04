Rush hour delays on the M6 due to sheer volume of traffic
Drivers were being urged to "allow extra time" for their journeys during rush hour on Monday morning, with the M6 clogged up due to sheer volume of traffic.
At alert by West Midlands Roads said there were delays on southbound carriageway between Junction 5 for Castle Bromwich and Junction 10 for the M54.
It said there was "heavy traffic" causing journey times to be longer than usual travel times.
Drivers were urged to "allow extra time."