Plans for car dealership on site of former Walsall Showcase cinema finally submitted
The landmark Showcase cinema site near Walsall is finally set to be transformed into a car dealership.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Walsall Council planning committee approved a planning application from The Trade Centre car group to create a new outlet.
The Trade Group already has an outlet in Wednesbury and is looking to expand its business after growing 35 per cent in the last year.
The company, formed in 1999, also owns WePayMoreForAnyCar and Can Can Car Finance.