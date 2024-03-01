Calls for action on Walsall 'death road’ after much-loved cyclist killed

Campaigners collected more than 1,700 signatures on a petition calling on Walsall Council to take action to address issues on the busy Chester Road which sits on the town’s border with Stonnall.

Adrian Walters, chairman of Stonnal Campaign About Roads (SCAR), told councillors at a full meeting of the authority there had been five deaths on a stretch of the road since 2002 with a number of other crashes and near misses.

The latest tragedy saw 58-year-old father Alan Preston killed when his bike was involved in a collision with a car at the Chester Road and Lazy Hill Road junction on February 24 last year.

Mr Walters said members of SCAR wanted to see improved safety at the junctions with Lazy Hill, Gravelly Lane, Main Street and Downes Gate which they considered dangerous and confusing for road users.

He said: “Our members told us the traffic moving on Chester Road was too fast to be able to pull onto the Chester Road or to cross it.

“They also told us of the confusion over priority and frustration shown by drivers waiting too long and trying to cross and turn right from Chester Road into the village and out onto Chester Road.