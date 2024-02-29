Woman in 20s grabbed from behind and punched in face during 'nasty' assault while walking down Walsall street

The woman, in her 20s, was on Scarborough Road at around 1am on Wednesday when she was grabbed from behind by a man.

During the struggle she was punched in the face where she received swelling and bruising to her face. She managed to break free and ran to the nearest home for help.

Our officers are working hard as they investigate the incident including studying CCTV and making door to door enquiries. Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Police patrols will also be upped on the streets in the area over the next few days to offer reassurance to the community.

Detective Inspector Richard Marsh, from the local CID, said: “This was a nasty incident and we are keen to find the person responsible for carrying out this assault. I would urge anyone with any information to please come forward.”

People with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 145 of February 28.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.