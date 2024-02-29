Hefty fines for three litter louts caught on Walsall CCTV cameras

The three cases were brought before Birmingham Magistrates' Court by Walsall Council's community protection team on January, 31.

All three perpetrators were handed hefty fines for their actions.

Darnell Richards, of Beauchamp Avenue, Birmingham, was fined £660 for disposing of a cardboard box of mixed waste from a black Porsche on Wallows Lane, Walsall.

In addition to the fine, Richards was ordered to pay a surcharge of £264 and costs of £276.72, bringing the total cost to more than £1,200.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Maash of Holden Avenue, London, was fined £440 for disposing of takeaway waste on the High Street, Pelsall.

Maash was ordered to pay a surcharge of £175 and costs of £276.72, bringing the total to £891.72.

Finally, Manni Samra of Millfield Road, Birmingham, was fined £220 for disposing of takeaway waste on Ashtree Road, Pelsall.

In addition to the fine, Samra was ordered to pay a surcharge of £88 and costs of £276.72, resulting in a total cost of £584.72.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "It is great to see yet more successful prosecutions and I would like to thank the teams involved in bringing these cases to court.

"The severity of these latest fines showcases that Walsall Council will not tolerate people littering in the borough, and these offences will be taken seriously.

"I would like to thank the teams for collecting all the evidence and bringing these cases to court."