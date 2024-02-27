Rumours squashed as 'evacuation' at Walsall shopping centre is routine fire drill
Rumours surrounding an "evacuation" at a Walsall shopping centre have been put to rest.
Speculation arose on social media on Tuesday morning over the alleged incident at the Saddlers Shopping Centre on Park Street.
A post made to the Walsall in Pictures Facebook group at around 11am read: "Saddlers Centre been evacuated, don't know why."
Shoppers were quick to take to the comments to speculate over what had happened.
One woman wrote: "Possible fire. It is back open now."
Meanwhile, another woman said: "I was there, don't think (it) was anything serious."
Another comment suggested the alleged evacuation was a "hoax".
A spokeswoman for Walsall Council has since confirmed the incident related to a routine fire drill.