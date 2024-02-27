Rumours squashed as 'evacuation' at Walsall shopping centre is routine fire drill

Speculation arose on social media on Tuesday morning over the alleged incident at the Saddlers Shopping Centre on Park Street.

A post made to the Walsall in Pictures Facebook group at around 11am read: "Saddlers Centre been evacuated, don't know why."

Shoppers were quick to take to the comments to speculate over what had happened.

One woman wrote: "Possible fire. It is back open now."

Meanwhile, another woman said: "I was there, don't think (it) was anything serious."

Another comment suggested the alleged evacuation was a "hoax".

A spokeswoman for Walsall Council has since confirmed the incident related to a routine fire drill.