Energy costs leaving struggling families 'in tears' at Walsall warm spaces amid cost-of-living crisis

Charity leader Dave Taylor, who is a director at Ryecroft Community Hub in Blakenall which launched a new food distribution service on Saturday, called for action to fix the “broken” energy market.

Dozens of people queued for the food boxes, containing beans, sugar, cereal, hand wash and other products, which were supplied by church-run Goodnews Community Outreach and resulted in the service being oversubscribed on its first day.

Mr Taylor said whilst the forthcoming Ofgem energy price cap will see bills reduce, people will still be hit with bills more than 50 per cent higher than five years ago.

He added people who attend a warm space at Ryecroft are struggling to afford fuel and added the town was crying out for green homes powered by renewables.

People who received food boxes on Saturday included students and one, Karo Edaah said: “Winter has really affected us – it affects our pocket too as we buy more energy.”