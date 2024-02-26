Two men in court after officer injured in Walsall hit-and-run

The men were arrested in Oldbury on Sunday following the incident in Reservoir Place at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Saqib Ali, 28, and Awais Majid, 21 have both appeared in Birmingham Magistrates' Court following an alleged hit-and-run incident where the West Midlands Police officer was hit by a vehicle and left with leg injuries.

The officer is continuing to receive hospital treatment for leg injuries.

Ali was charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Majid was charged with assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply.

After being held overnight in police custody they both appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today. They were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 25.