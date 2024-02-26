The first phase of the Connected Gateway project is due to start this spring or summer and will reconfigure the area around Park Street to create a clear walkway between the railway and bus stations.

The Saddlers Centre will be updated and modernised, repurposing the former M&S unit into a town centre adult learning facility in partnership with Walsall College.

Designs showing how Walsall town centre will look following the transformation

The walkway through the mall from the railway station will be straightened up and widened, creating a more attractive arrival experience for those stepping off a train in Walsall.

The clear sightline from the railway station to the bus station will also help to better link public transport.

Park Street and Gallery Square will both benefit from more greenery, and further plans to make the town centre more attractive.

Designs showing how Walsall town centre will look following the transformation

It is hoped the scheme will help increase footfall, improve the environment and introduce more opportunities for businesses to boost the economy.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Walsall Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the changes in Walsall town centre start to take shape.

"These improvements present opportunities for businesses and will boost the local economy, bringing adult learners into the town centre and creating spaces for other non-retail uses that will attract greater footfall, making Walsall a destination of choice.”

Designs showing how Walsall town centre will look following the transformation

James Norris, assistant principal for commercial development at Walsall College, said the former M&S shop unit was ideally situated in the heart of the town centre, with ample parking as well as close public transport links.

"We look forward to bringing learning and training opportunities into the town centre and working with residents to boost skills," he added.

Designs showing how Walsall town centre will look following the transformation

Melvin Glasby, Saddlers Centre manager, said shopping centre bosses had been working closely with the council on this for some time, adding: "It’s great to see the plans begin to really take shape.

Designs showing how Walsall town centre will look following the transformation

"We welcome and encourage opportunities for non-retail uses and the proposed plans will really inject life back into the town centre.”

Funded through the Future High Streets fund and investment from Walsall Council, the Connected Gateway project represents £11.4m of the borough’s £1.5 billion programme of investment that will create over 4,000 jobs and build over 1,000 new homes.