Rushall pub wants to extend weekend opening hours to 8am

London-based Punch Partnerships (PTL) has made the application for the Farmers Boy, Rushall which it owns and operates.

If successful, the pub will be allowed to open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am.

A copy of the application can be inspected at the offices of Walsall Council Licensing Authority, Walsall Council Civic Centre, Darwall Street Walsall WS1 1TP during normal office hours.

Any representations must be made in writing to Walsall Council Licensing Authority at the above address no later than March 13.