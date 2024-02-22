'A font of knowledge on the club and fiercely loyal' - former Walsall players pay tribute to super fan Stan

The Saddlers fan had attended thousands of games home and away and passed away on Tuesday, just hours before his heroes beat Morecambe 3-0 in a league game at Bescot Stadium

News of his passing was made public by the club yesterday and scores of tributes were paid on social media, including from ex players, with former goalkeeper Jimmy Walker saying: "Stan was a great man…a true gent and Walsall through and through. RIP Stan….always grateful for the support he gave me and the lads over the years."

Tribute - Jimmy Walker

Speaking to the Express and Star, former club skipper and caretaker manager Martin O'Connor said he had fond memories of Stan, who used to car share with his mother to travel to away games.

'Loyalty' - Martin O'Connor

He said: "She would watch me home and away and travel in the car with Stan, who always knew the way to every ground.

"I have fond memories of winning promotion at Bury and the hug he gave me after the game, he was so happy that day as we all were but he deserved our success for the loyalty he had shown.

"He was a font of knowledge when it came to Walsall's history, there was nothing he didn't know it would seem. And he would never hear a bad word said about the club, no matter how badly we might have played on occasion – he was always there at every ground we visited and his support and loyalty was always appreciated by players and management."

Elaine Banks, the manager of Delves Court Nursing Home where Mr Blandford had lived for the last three years said they would all miss him and his passion for football and Walsall FC.

She said: "He was a real gentleman and a great character, it was a pleasure to be able to look after him and an honour to be reading all the messages which show how loved he was.

"He really enjoyed the visit of the two players earlier this year it was a real highlight for him as he couldn't get to as many games in recent months and years.

Walsall goalkeepers Jackson Smith (L) and Owen Evans (R) with Stan Blandford last month. Stan has passed away, aged 73.

"We are so happy that Walsall could win for him on Tuesday and that they are doing well at the moment – he would have loved that and we will all miss him."