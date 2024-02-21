Wolverhampton and Walsall NHS technical talent celebrated at awards

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Digital Innovation Unit organised the awards to showcase the technical talent in the organisation.

Professor David Loughton CBE, Group Chief Executive, welcomed healthcare professionals across hospital, community, and primary care settings to the conference suite at GTG in Wolverhampton.

He said: “People, data and technology are crucial to the ongoing evolution of the NHS, and by working together we can innovate to deliver exceptional patient care now, and for the future.”

Alvina Nisbett, Group Director of Digital Innovation, said: “This event was about raising awareness of good digital governance and clinical safety, plus a chance to hear from experts on the importance of digital innovation linked to healthcare.”

Speakers touched on a range of topics and included Jayne Lawrence, Head of Information at RWT, talking about the benefits of good data storage.

Janet Mortimore, Head of Information at Walsall Healthcare, detailed the statistics and reports available via its Walsall’s ‘InfoHub’, which is considered as to be the “jewel in the crown.”

The Trusts were privileged to welcome special guests Dr Umang Patel, Chief Clinical Information Officer for Microsoft, and Professor Sultan Mahmud, Director of Healthcare at BT.

Dr Patel spoke about artificial intelligence in healthcare, including the possibilities, the impact and the challenges. He said: “The world has changed, and I think we can get on the front foot to transform healthcare delivery.”

Professor Mahmud talked about artificial intelligence platforms, data architecture, cloud connectivity, and a digital future that is "within grasp".

He said: “Our ambition is to be the most trusted, innovative and effective partner to the NHS, while also thinking of how we can be sustainable throughout tech delivery."

Staff were invited to create posters which were displayed in the main concourse – all showcasing their efforts to improve processes and patient outcomes.