Tributes paid to 'Stan the Super Fan' who devoted his life to following Walsall FC

The club announced his death in a twitter post earlier today.

The veteran of nearly 3,000 Saddlers games and long time Walsall Council worker Mr Blandford, who was living in Delves Court nursing home, still attended some home fixtures though didn't travel away.

Recently he was visited by Walsall goalkeepers Jackson Smith and Owen Evans where he talked about some of his experiences watching the team.

Walsall goalkeepers Jackson Smith (L) and Owen Evans (R) with Stan Blandford last month. Stan has passed away, aged 73.

In 1999, the Express and Star presented him with a shirt to mark his 1,000th consecutive game following his beloved club.

Stan Blandford being presented with a shirt in 1999 to mark attending 1,000 games by then Walsall boss Ray Graydon

Tributes were paid to him today including from former Express and Star sports reporter Steve Madeley who said: "In my first couple of years in journalism I spent hours travelling the country to away games with Stan and a band of friends.

"He was the gentlest, softest-spoken man who loved his football and cricket and was devoted to Walsall. Rest easy, mate.

Replying to the official post on Twitter, Michael Warmer said: "The phrase "Number 1 fan" was personified by Stan. A legend and the lifeblood of clubs like Walsall.

"Hopefully he got to hear of our last couple of wins before he passed.

Darren Fellows, who used to write for the Express and Star and Sporting Star from the Walsall fans' perspective said: "So sad to read this. Stan was someone who always said hello and followed this great football club far and wide. May he rest in peace."

And referee and former secretary of the Staffordshire FA Brian Adshead said: "I had the pleasure of knowing Stan for over 50 years, and when I first started refereeing he would come and run the line for me – to keep fit he said, but he was just a football nut!

"We both worked at Walsall Council before I joined the Staffs FA and lived close to each other, he was a really nice man who loved the Saddlers."