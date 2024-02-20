New HMO to be opened on major Walsall thoroughfare

Walsall Council planners are considering a proposal to convert a five-bedroom property on Lichfield Road into an eight bed HMO with a self-contained flat.

The house is within the Walsall Arboretum Conservation Area but developers say the proposed new facility would not have a negative impact on the area or neighbouring assets.

If approved, the conversion will see the flat, two rooms and a large kitchen created on the ground floor with the remaining six on the first floor.

Agents Anjum Design said a HMO Management Plan has also been drawn up to ensure they work with tenants and create a ‘harmonious safe living space’.

A heritage statement carried out said: “This assessment has shown that the proposed development will not restrict any views and therefore it will not have any adverse impact on the significance of (the locally listed Coventry Synagogue and Rabbi’s House).

“In addition, the proposed development will not harm any of the Historic England Grade II listed Buildings in close proximity to the site, it will not affect the surroundings in which these designated heritage assets can be experienced, and their overall significance will be preserved.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development complies with the objectives of the local and national planning policies, that seek to ensure that the significance of heritage assets is not lost through development within their setting.

“This assessment has also established that the site proposed for development itself is not a heritage asset. In conclusion, the proposed development of 8 bedroom HMO and one flat would not have any impact upon the significance of the Arboretum Conservation Area.”

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the plan next month.