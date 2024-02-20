Council uses compulsory purchase powers to bring five long-term empty properties back into use for homeless families

Four of the homes have been empty for over 10 years.

Walsall Council said there had been repeated attempts to encourage the owners to bring them back into use.

The authority has now successfully applied for compulsory purchase orders (CPO).

Empty dwellings can be a point of contention in local neighbourhoods and can typically attract complaints about rubbish, rodent infestations, overgrown gardens and anti-social behaviour.

They also take away the opportunity for people to access a secure and stable home.