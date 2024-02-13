Walsall woman finds heart-shaped spud in her shopping on Valentine's weekend
A Walsall woman had a love-ly surprise when she found a heart-shaped potato in a bag of Tesco spuds on Valentine's weekend.
By Lauren Hill
Daisy Reynolds, who lives in Bloxwich with her partner Andy, did her regular weekly food shop in the Littleton Street supermarket on Saturday, and picked up a bag of Tesco King Edwards potatoes – the last one.
Upon opening the bag of potatoes, she found a beautifully heart-shaped spud amongst them.
The 56-year-old said: "I just opened the bag and there it was.