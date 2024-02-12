Rush hour M6 delays due to emergency repair of 'critical' potholes
Motorists travelling along the M6 faced delays on Monday evening due to emergency works taking place to repair "critical potholes".
National Highways first reported the issue on the northbound carriageway, between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 10 for Walsall, at around 4.50pm.
Two of three lanes were shut as contractors worked at the scene to complete the repairs.
All lanes had re-opened as of around 5.23pm, when motorists were warned of facing residual delays of around an hour.