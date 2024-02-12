Anti-social behaviour once again diverts Walsall bus route

The anti social behaviour was reported on Stephenson Street, Leamore, at around 6.55pm on Monday.

National Express West Midlands advised that the number 70 bus, which runs from Walsall to Bloxwich, and the number 70A, which serves Walsall to Beechdale, had been diverted via Cavendish Road.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the regional bus operator apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

It is the latest in a series of anti social behaviour problems which have plagued the town's transport network.

The number 19 bus route – which runs from Walsall to Bloxwich – is one of several services to have been suspended or diverted as a result of anti-social behaviour, which included missiles being hurled at vehicles.

The future of the number 19, which serves the Blakenhall estate, was recently secured after Willenhall-based Carolean Coaches announced it would be taking over the service.

Walsall residents have been urged to report incidents of anti-social behaviour onboard bus routes to police who have pledged to crackdown on the issue.