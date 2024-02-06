Walsall FC share condolences after death of supporter during game at Bescot Stadium

The incident took place during the Women's Super League match between Bristol City and Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. A supporter collapsed during the match and later died despite the best efforts of medical staff.

Now, Walsall FC have expressed their sympathy for the death, saying their thoughts are with the supporter's family and friends and everyone at Bristol City.

Speaking to the Express & Star, a Walsall FC spokesperson said: "Everyone at Walsall Football Club was sad to learn of the passing of a Bristol City supporter at Saturday’s game.

"Our thoughts are with the supporter’s family, friends and everyone at Bristol City. We would also like to thank all the medical staff on the day for their efforts."

Both Bristol City and Aston Villa also shared their condolences on social media.

On X, formerly Twitter, Aston Villa Women said: "Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Bristol City supporter who collapsed at yesterday's WSL fixture.

"We send our sympathy and condolences to the family and friends at this difficult time. We would also like to thank the on-site medical staff, the stadium staff and Walsall FC for their efforts."

On X, Bristol City Women also said: "Everyone at Bristol City is saddened to learn of the passing of a City supporter who collapsed at Saturday's Barclays Women's Super League game against Aston Villa.

"We send our sympathy and condolences to the family and friends at this difficult time. We would also like to thank the on-site medical staff and the stadium staff at Walsall FC for their efforts."

Emergency services have been approached for further information.