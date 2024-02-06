College centre and workshop plan approved

Walsall Council planning officers have given the green light to a new development which will be created on a vacant yard on Portland Street, next to the existing Wisemore Campus.

The new centre is aimed at equipping students with the skills needed to cater for jobs that are set to be created in the growing sector in the coming years.

The facility will also house an electric car charging point and workshop for the public to use.

The building will also have a number of eco-friendly features while work will alterations will also be carried out to the Wisemore car park.

Agents PHD Architects said: “The purpose of the proposal is highly sustainable in principle, to be a teaching facility for vital up-and-coming sustainable technologies, as well as acting as public facing electric vehicle workshop, that the local community could benefit from as the rollout of electric vehicles develops further.

“The application aims to further establish the long-standing success of Walsall College, aiming to create a leading teaching facility within Walsall that supports the growth of sustainable technologies; creating in-demand and highly-skilled students to support new sustainability driven employment opportunities.

“The proposal aims to improve the existing campus, by creating new pedestrian routes through the application site leading to the Digital Engineering Skills Centre, resulting in all students being able to benefit from the main campus facilities.

“The new teaching facility and workshop is purpose-built, using high-quality materials to reduce the running costs and carbon footprint further.

“To conclude, the proposed scheme is proportionately sized for the site, and meets the requirements of multiple local planning policies.

“The development provides up-and-coming, essential sustainable technologies teaching spaces for the students within the local authority, and should therefore be supported.”