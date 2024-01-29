Express & Star
Collision on motorway causes miles of congestion

There have been several miles of delay on a busy section of motorway after a collision between a car and a van.

By James Vukmirovic
The M6 was left with miles of congestion after the collision between junctions 10 and 9. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision took place on the M6 southbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 9 at around 9.05am and saw two lanes closed while crews from National Highways worked to recover the vehicles.

One lane was later reopened at 9.55am, with around five miles of congestion on the approach to junction 10.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 9 for Wednesbury due to a collision

"There is approx five miles of congestion on approach which is adding about an hour to normal journey times."

