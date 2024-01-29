Collision on motorway causes miles of congestion

The collision took place on the M6 southbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 9 at around 9.05am and saw two lanes closed while crews from National Highways worked to recover the vehicles.

One lane was later reopened at 9.55am, with around five miles of congestion on the approach to junction 10.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 9 for Wednesbury due to a collision

"There is approx five miles of congestion on approach which is adding about an hour to normal journey times."