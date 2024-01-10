After deliberating for 37 minutes the jury found Barrow AFC fan Edward Papas not guilty of assaulting Pc Richard Mannox after Barrow's League Two win over the Saddlers on March 4 last year.

The trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Mr Papas, aged 27, was making his way to his car from Bescot Stadium at the same time that stewards were directing visiting fans to waiting coaches, when there was a noisy altercation during which the defendant was pushed then struck repeatedly.

He told the jury he was acting in self defence when he punched the officer, giving him a black eye, which resulted in him being arrested and charged with assault.

Following the verdict Judge Jonathan Gosling praised the jury and said: "The fact that the jury took just 37 minutes to decide is quite telling. I know the police have a difficult job, but the officer's behaviour was disgraceful.