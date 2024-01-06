Football club to get revamped facilities to prevent it being demoted

Walsall Council planning officers have granted permission to Rushall Olympic FC to build a new 252-seater stand, along with additional turnstiles, and replacing four floodlights at its Dales Lane ground.

The club was promoted to the National League North division at the end of last season and football league rules state ‘The Pics’ need to make the changes by March or face demotion.

Representatives for the club said the work will improve safety and match day experience for supporters as well as help maintain the club’s status.