12-hour weather warning issued for region

The Met Office has announced the warning for parts of the West Midlands, which is in place from noon to 11.59pm today.

It will see thunderstorms develop throughout the afternoon and into the evening, resulting in possible travel disruption.

Thunderstorms will hit parts of the region on Thursday

Wolverhampton, the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire are among the areas expected to be affected.

The Met Office has warned of a chance of flooding, which could lead to challenging driving conditions and road closures.

The yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of the West Midlands. Photo: Met Office

It also said in the event of flooding or lightening strikes, there could be delays or cancellations to public transport, whilst properties may be hit with power cuts.

In light of the weather warning, National Highways has warned drivers to "take extra care" on the roads.