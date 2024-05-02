Police and crime Commissioner elections: Role of the PCC explained as voters go to the polls

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The role replaced the previous police authorities, committees made up of members appointed by local authorities.

Both the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats has promised to devolve control policing matters in their 2010 manifestos, and the first elections were held in November 2012.

The commissioners are not directly involved in operational decisions, which are the responsibility of the chief constable. However, they do control the police budget, and can decide where resources are targeted.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

Most of the policing budget comes from central government by way of a Home Office grant, but commissioners can raise additional funds by setting a precept on the council tax. If the commissioner wants to increase the precept by an amount in excess of guidelines laid down by the Localism Act 2011, a referendum must be held to ensure there is public support. In reality, this power is rarely used.

The commissioners are responsible for appointing chief constables, holding them to account and, if necessary, suspend or dismiss them.

John Campion - Conservative

They determine what the priorities and objectives for their force should be by publishing a crime plan.

The commissioner for Staffordshire is also responsible for the county's fire service. West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, had also sought to take on responsibility for fire services. His proposal was approved by then Home Secretary Amber Rudd, but Mr Campion decided to put the matter on hold after it was held up by a lengthy legal battle.

The election for the West Midlands police and crime commissioner had not been expected to go ahead, after the West Midlands' elected mayor Andy Street had successfully applied to the Home Office for responsibility of policing matters to be transferred to the mayor's office. However, the incumbent commissioner Simon Foster applied for a judicial review, and the High Court ruled that the takeover was unlawful due to a lack of consultation. The plans were shelved, which is why people are being asked to vote for a commissioner.